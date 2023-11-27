Nov. 27: American among third group of hostages. Suspect arrested in Palestinian student shooting.

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden confirmed four-year-old Edan is one of the hostages released by Hamas. Edan turned four on Friday while she was in captivity

A Philadelphia man is speaking out after nearly falling prey to an AI-generated phone scam using what sounded like his son’s voice calling in a panic.

FILE – In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn’t cause Floyd’s death. In a motion filed in federal court Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the federal charge in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas forensic pathologist with whom he began corresponding in February this year. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

1962: US statesman John F Kennedy, 35th president of the USA, making a speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

In the wake of the 90th anniversary of the first purported photo of the Loch Ness Monster, a recent study has cast doubt on the legendary creature’s existence, attributing the mysterious sightings to algae in the water.

FILE – This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)

🔴 Gaza truce expected to conclude.

🔴 U.S. Supreme Court hears case on ‘serious drug offense’ definition in Armed Career Criminal Act.

🔴 Merriam-Webster Word of the Year announced.

