republican debate

Nov. 27: American among third group of hostages. Suspect arrested in Palestinian student shooting.

Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. American four-year-old among third group of hostages released

President Joe Biden confirmed four-year-old Edan is one of the hostages released by Hamas. Edan turned four on Friday while she was in captivity

2. Suspect arrested in connection to Vermont shooting of Palestinian students

A Philadelphia man is speaking out after nearly falling prey to an AI-generated phone scam using what sounded like his son’s voice calling in a panic.

3. Ex-officer Derek Chauvin expected to survive prison stabbing: Officials

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn't cause Floyd's death. In a motion filed in federal court Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the federal charge in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas forensic pathologist with whom he began corresponding in February this year. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
FILE – In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn’t cause Floyd’s death. In a motion filed in federal court Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the federal charge in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas forensic pathologist with whom he began corresponding in February this year. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

4. In new podcast, Rob Reiner says he has proof four men killed JFK

1962: US statesman John F Kennedy, 35th president of the USA, making a speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Fact or fiction? 90 years since the first Loch Ness monster photo

In the wake of the 90th anniversary of the first purported photo of the Loch Ness Monster, a recent study has cast doubt on the legendary creature’s existence, attributing the mysterious sightings to algae in the water.

FILE – This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Gaza truce expected to conclude.

🔴 U.S. Supreme Court hears case on ‘serious drug offense’ definition in Armed Career Criminal Act.

🔴 Merriam-Webster Word of the Year announced.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation