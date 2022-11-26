Nov. 27: Trump dinner draws criticism, and questions remain around Idaho stabbing deaths

Posted:

FILE – Nick Fuentes, far-right activist, holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol, in Lansing, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020. Former President Donald Trump had dinner Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his Mar-a-Lago club with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, as well as Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday Nov. 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Trump under fire for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

2. Idaho stabbing deaths: Here is what we still don’t know

Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Autopsies performed on the four students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)

3. As rail strike looms, US industry braces for impact

FILE – Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta. Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the White House and Congress to be ready to intervene. A coalition of 322 business groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, urging him to make sure the deals he helped broker last month get approved because a railroad strike would have dire consequences for the economy. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

4. Musk says he would support DeSantis in 2024

Left: Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Right: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)

A GREEN BLACK FRIDAY ONLINE

A report on Saturday showed that U.S. shoppers spent a record $9.1 billion online this Black Friday

A “Black Friday” sign is posted at a retail location in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Bargain hunting is back with full force heading into the holidays. But inflation is limiting how much of a deal consumers will be getting. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

🔴 Advent begins, marking the start of the Christian liturgical calendar and kicking off Christmas.

🔴 The FIFA World Cup continues in Qatar, with group stage matches.

🔴 The defending champion Los Angeles Rams visit Kansas City for an NFL matchup with the Chiefs.

