Nov. 5: Protesters demand Gaza ceasefire in major cities. Trump snags more 2024 endorsements

A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/10/12: Students from Brooklyn College and supporters hold signs during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the entrance of the campus. The pro-Palestinian student organization Students for Justice In Palestine (SJP) held protests in colleges across the nation to show solidarity with Palestine. On October 7 the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack from Gaza, launching thousands of missiles and sending at least 1,500 fighters by land, sea and air into Israel. At least 1,300 Israelis have been confirmed killed and 150 kidnapped. 1,203 Palestinians in Gaza are also confirmed killed. The attack is prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza and a declaration of war by the Israeli prime minister. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Israeli armored personnel carriers and tanks move towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on October 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit features the top GOP presidential candidates who will face their first test on the road to the Republican nomination with the Iowa Caucuses on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

FILE – Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters as he and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sept. 10, that Tuberville “is paralyzing the Department of Defense,” as Tuberville wages an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken patties produced by Tyson Foods are being recalled after consumers reported small metal pieces found in the product, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Saturday. There has been on reported oral injury as a result, the FDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

FILE – A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported a loss of $417 million in its fiscal third quarter. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

🔴 Secretary of State Blinken on travel to Israel, Jordan, Japan, South Korea and India.

🔴 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs finale.

🔴 Sunday marks one year until the presidential election.

