Nov. 6: Israeli troops surround Gaza City. Trump set to testify in New York fraud trial.

A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

USA, Colorado, Denver, city view and Rocky Mountains from the east, dawn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Former President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom after the second day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 03, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates after ruling that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

AI Made Porn Of Westfield High School Students Prompts Investigation at Westfield High School in Westfield, New Jersey, United States on November 2, 2023. Girls at Westfield High School told school officials after learning boys were sharing fake pornographic images of them in group chats. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto via AP)

You may have heard that the woolly bear caterpillar can ‘predict’ whether or not we have a mild or a harsh winter. But is that true?

A Woolly Bear Caterpillar shown Monday, Nov. 8, 1999 in Hagerstown, Md.(AP Photo/Gail Burton).

🔴 Civil fraud trial against Trump Organization continues, with testimony from Donald Trump expected.

🔴 OpenAI hosts its first developer conference.

🔴 Jury selection for man charged with attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

