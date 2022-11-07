Nov. 7: Federal officials target election security. Trump, DeSantis keep distance at dueling Florida rallies.

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘Threats and harassment’: Federal officials target election security
2. Trump, DeSantis keep distance at dueling Florida rallies
3. J.D. Vance opens up lead ahead of Ohio Senate race
4. Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia’s closing arguments
📱 [Trending] this morning
Powerball jumps to $1.9B, next drawing Monday
A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Every team in the NBA is working on Monday. The full schedule is designed to give the courts a rest for Election Day so news coverage can focus elsewhere.
🔴 Candidates, politicians and elected leaders make their final push Monday ahead of the midterms. President Joe Biden is expected to participate in a rally for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Former President Donald Trump is slated to make remarks at a rally in Dayton, Ohio.
