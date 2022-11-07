Nov. 7: Federal officials target election security. Trump, DeSantis keep distance at dueling Florida rallies.

People vote at the Carver Branch Library on March 1, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

File: People vote at the Carver Branch Library on March 1, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

Former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) lead polls among potential 2024 GOP primary voters (AP Images)

FILE – This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on March 28, 2022, in Wilberforce, Ohio, left, and Republican candidate JD Vance on Sept. 17, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.

In this photo from Jan. 12, 2021, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Every team in the NBA is working on Monday. The full schedule is designed to give the courts a rest for Election Day so news coverage can focus elsewhere.

🔴 Candidates, politicians and elected leaders make their final push Monday ahead of the midterms. President Joe Biden is expected to participate in a rally for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Former President Donald Trump is slated to make remarks at a rally in Dayton, Ohio.

