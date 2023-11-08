Nov. 8: Abortion rights advocates score big wins in Tuesday elections. Death of pro-Israel protester in California ruled homicide

A poll volunteer displays a misleading sample ballot that a candidate for Spotsylvania County clerk of court was handing out at an early voting location in Fredericksburg, Va., Oct. 17, 2023. The blue sheet marked “(D)” appears to come from the local Democratic Party but was distributed at the scene by Nick Ignacio, the independent candidate for court clerk, with his name checked. Ignacio also gave out red sample ballots that resemble the Republican one, implying to voters who didn’t look too closely that both parties have endorsed his bid in Tuesday’s elections. Neither has. A judge subsequently barred Ignacio from distributing the sheets. (AP Photo/Cal Woodward)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

People hold signs urging a vote for a constitutional amendment seeking to protect abortion rights in Ohio in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early in-person voting in Cincinnati, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands on his armored vehicle, at al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir el-Zour, Syria, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Weeklong clashes between rival U.S.-backed militias in eastern Syria, where hundreds of American troops are deployed, point to dangerous seams in a coalition that has kept on a lid on the defeated Islamic State group for years. That could be an opportunity for the radical group to re-emerge. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

A makeshift shrine is placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a demonstrator Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Paul Kessler, 69, died at a hospital on Monday from a head injury after witnesses reported he was involved in a “physical altercation” during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at an intersection in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

📱 [Trending] this morning

In what feels like an annual trend, Netflix is getting more expensive.

FILE – The Netflix logo is pictured on a remote control in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify before Congress on how money to secure the border is being spent.

🔴 Ivanka Trump is scheduled to testify in her father’s business fraud lawsuit trial in New York.

🔴 Donald Trump holds a rally in South Florida as other Republicans gather for the third GOP presidential debate.

