November 1: Pelosi attack suspect faces multiple charges. Powerball jackpot soars to $1.2 billion

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Scientists have identified a “planet killer,” the largest potentially hazardous asteroid detected in eight years.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 All eyes are on the Federal Open Market Committee, which begins a two-day meeting at which an additional interest rate hike is expected.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with Airbnb, Uber and Pfizer reporting quarterly earnings.
🔴 It’s Election Day in Israel, after four inconclusive elections: two in 2019, one in 2020 and another last year.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.