November 1: American Airlines flights snarled nationwide. App lets you buy restaurant leftovers.

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. American Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights Sunday
2. White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19
3. Supreme Court to hear case on New York’s gun permit law
4. ‘She was my friend’: Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer
📱 [Trending] this morning
This app lets you buy leftover restaurant food for cheap. Is it worth it?
No, it’s not like trick-or-treat from Tavern on the Green, but you can find some interesting grub.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 World leaders meet at U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
🔴 Supreme Court holds hearing on Texas abortion law.
🔴 Chiefs look to stop slide with Monday night game against Giants.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.