November 1: American Airlines flights snarled nationwide. App lets you buy restaurant leftovers.

Too Good To Go is an app that sells leftover food from restaurants, bakeries and grocery stores for cheap. (Photo: Too Good To Go)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. American Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights Sunday

(AP file/Steven Senne)

2. White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3. Supreme Court to hear case on New York’s gun permit law

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association president Tom King poses for a photo Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in East Greenbush, N.Y. The Supreme Court is about to hear a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten bans on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

4. ‘She was my friend’: Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. Experts predict a tremendous legal fallout after Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

This app lets you buy leftover restaurant food for cheap. Is it worth it?

No, it’s not like trick-or-treat from Tavern on the Green, but you can find some interesting grub.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 World leaders meet at U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

🔴 Supreme Court holds hearing on Texas abortion law.

🔴 Chiefs look to stop slide with Monday night game against Giants.

