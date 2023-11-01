November 1: US deploying 300 troops to Middle East. Pentagon unveils UAP reporting tool.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US deploying 300 additional troops to Middle East
2. Chicago migrants face frigid temps as city rushes to deploy winterized camps
3. Maine shooter ‘delusional’ in months before attack: Records
4. Pentagon unveils new UAP reporting tool
📱 [Trending] this morning
NEW DETAILS REVEALED IN MATTHEW PERRY’S DEATH, CAUSE NOT YET DETERMINED
Authorities released some new additional details about the death of beloved “Friends” actor Matthew Perry, but his cause of death has not yet been determined.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will announce whether it’s again raising interest rates, and if so, by how much.
🔴 President Joe Biden will visit Minnesota to tout his administration’s rural investment policy.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Heinz and Airbnb report their quarterly results.
