November 1: US deploying 300 troops to Middle East. Pentagon unveils UAP reporting tool.

Israeli soldiers stand next to a burning field near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Israeli soldiers stand next to a burning field near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Chicago migrants sleeping at police stations often must stay outside during the day, posing real risks as temperatures drop and the first snow falls. (NewsNation)

Crime scene tape still surrounds Schemengees Bar & Grille, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following shooting deaths of 18 people at the bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt York)

In this image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Authorities released some new additional details about the death of beloved “Friends” actor Matthew Perry, but his cause of death has not yet been determined.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Matthew Perry — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will announce whether it’s again raising interest rates, and if so, by how much.

🔴 President Joe Biden will visit Minnesota to tout his administration’s rural investment policy.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Heinz and Airbnb report their quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.