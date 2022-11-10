November 10: Major races still undecided for House, Senate control. Rare November hurricane hits Florida.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov. 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Major races still undecided in fate of House, Senate
2. Rare November hurricane hits Florida
3. How abortion did in 5 states where it was on the ballot
4. Which states voted to legalize recreational marijuana?
RETREAT FROM UKRAINE CITY WOULD BE ‘BIG DEFEAT’ FOR RUSSIA
Bryan Clark, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, calls the situation a “big defeat” for Russia.
🔴 Hurricane Nicole slams into Florida, and forecasts include three to seven inches of rain, with storm surges of up to five feet.
🔴 The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its closely watched CPI inflation index.
🔴 The United Nations’ Convention on Climate Change meeting in Egypt continues, as diplomats try to slow down carbon emissions.
