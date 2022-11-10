November 10: Major races still undecided for House, Senate control. Rare November hurricane hits Florida.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov. 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Votes are still being counted in numerous important races, including the contest for Arizona’s governor and open Senate seat.

People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

FILE – Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky. The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot Nov. 8. Kentucky voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare it does not protect the right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)

FILE – Jeremy Baldwin tags young cannabis plants at a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grandview, Mo. Voters in North Dakota and Arkansas have rejected measures to legalize marijuana, while those in Maryland have approved legalization. Similar measures also were on the ballot in Missouri and South Dakota. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Bryan Clark, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, calls the situation a “big defeat” for Russia.

A firefighter works at the scene of a damaged residential building after Russian shelling in the liberated Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Hurricane Nicole slams into Florida, and forecasts include three to seven inches of rain, with storm surges of up to five feet.

🔴 The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its closely watched CPI inflation index.

🔴 The United Nations’ Convention on Climate Change meeting in Egypt continues, as diplomats try to slow down carbon emissions.

