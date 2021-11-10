November 10: Astroworld guard didn’t feel “prepared” to work. Paul Rudd is Sexiest Man Alive.

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:

Actor Paul Rudd poses for a portrait during press day for “Ant-Man and The Wasp” at The Langham Huntington on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Rudd has been crowned as 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40” and the cult classic “Clueless,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night, Nov. 9, 2021, on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” (Photo by Joran Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Astroworld security guard did not feel ‘prepared’ for event

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 06: A festival patron is seen looking on from outside of the canceled AstroWorld festival at NRG Park on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what they describe as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

2. Aaron Rodgers addresses criticism of vaccine comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

3. US judge denies Trump bid to block Jan. 6 committee investigation

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former president Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

4. Prosecution rests its case at Rittenhouse murder trial

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks back as Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies enter the courtroom to escort him out of the room during a break in the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Paul Rudd named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

Paul Rudd, known for playing a well-meaning schlub, a goofy dude and a superhero who shrinks himself to the size of an ant, is now your sexiest man alive.

Actor Paul Rudd poses for a portrait during press day for “Ant-Man and The Wasp” at The Langham Huntington on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Rudd has been crowned as 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40” and the cult classic “Clueless,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night, Nov. 9, 2021, on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” (Photo by Joran Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Justice Dept. seeks toughest Jan. 6 sentence yet.

🔴 Brian Williams announces he’s leaving NBC.

🔴 Malala Yousafzai announces she’s married.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com