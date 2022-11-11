November 11: Judge strikes down Biden’s student debt relief plan. Key races in Arizona and Nevada still left uncalled.

FILE – A customer looks at refrigerated items at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022. More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says that some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor. That figure has risen from 37% percent in March. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday Nov. 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2022, blocked Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 02: Former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Democratic Governor nominee Katie Hobbs at Cesar Chavez High School on November 02, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Obama campaigned for a group of Arizona Democrats who are in very tight midterm races. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

FILE – This combination of photos shows Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaking on Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, left, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaking on April 26, 2022, in Washington, right. Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto faces Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in a race the national GOP considers one of its best opportunities to turn a blue Senate seat red. (AP Photo/John Locher, left, Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE – A customer looks at refrigerated items at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022. More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says that some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor. That figure has risen from 37% percent in March. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

In a similar trial in Texas in August, Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of another child killed in the shooting.

FILE – Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A six-person jury reached a verdict Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, saying that Jones should pay $965 million to 15 plaintiffs who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s Veterans Day. The vice president and first lady will take part in an Observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

🔴 President Joe Biden arrives at the United Nations climate change meeting in Egypt, where diplomats are grappling with solutions to environmental catastrophe.

🔴 Nicole, now downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, thunders into Georgia.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.