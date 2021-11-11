November 11: Astroworld investigation could take months. Arby’s introduces french fry vodka.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Astroworld investigation could take weeks, possibly months
2. Missing 24-year-old last seen before boyfriend’s alleged crime spree
3. Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
4. Houston chief refutes security guard ‘needle spiking’ story
📱 [Trending] this morning
Arby’s launching 80-proof fry-flavored vodkas
No, it’s not April 1. This is a real product.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Centennial of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier observed with wreath laying.
🔴 McConaughey comes out against vaccine mandate for kids.
🔴 All eyes on Rittenhouse trial after explosive day Wednesday.
