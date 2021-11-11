November 11: Astroworld investigation could take months. Arby’s introduces french fry vodka.

(Arby's)

Both vodkas will be available in limited quantities on November 18. (Arby’s)

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Astroworld investigation could take weeks, possibly months

Credit: Lucas Naccarati via Storyful

2. Missing 24-year-old last seen before boyfriend’s alleged crime spree

Jennifer Caridad was last seen Aug. 8.

3. Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’

Kyle Rittenhouse is sworn in before testifying in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

4. Houston chief refutes security guard ‘needle spiking’ story

Houston police Chief Troy Finner

📱 [Trending] this morning

Arby’s launching 80-proof fry-flavored vodkas

No, it’s not April 1. This is a real product.

