November 14: UVA shooting investigation underway. Dems hold Senate, control of House still up for grabs.

A Charlottesville Police vehicle is parked on Culbreath Road during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. A few people have been killed and a few others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president. Police are searching for a suspect, who remains at large. (Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference in New York, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats push to bring the assault weapons ban bill to the floor for a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In this photo provided by Larry Petterborg, firefighters work at the crash scene after a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided in the midair during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Larry Petterborg via AP)

TWITTER TWISTS CONTINUE: REPORTS SAY THOUSANDS OF CONTRACT WORKERS CUT

It’s been another week of mayhem on Twitter. The unveiling of a blue checkmark subscription option unleashed a torrent of parody and imposter accounts. Now, there are reports of up to 5,500 contract workers being cut on the heels of the massive layoffs of around half of Twitter’s entire staff.

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

🔴 The United Nations is expected to hold a vote Monday on a draft resolution to make Russia accountable for violating international law following the invasion of Ukraine.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear for a deposition after accepting service of a subpoena from the Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

