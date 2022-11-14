November 14: UVA shooting investigation underway. Dems hold Senate, control of House still up for grabs.

Good morning! It’s Monday November 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. UVA shooting investigation underway after at least three killed
2. Dems hold Senate, control of House still up for grabs
3. Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
4. Six dead after WWII planes crash at Dallas airshow
📱 [Trending] this morning
TWITTER TWISTS CONTINUE: REPORTS SAY THOUSANDS OF CONTRACT WORKERS CUT
It’s been another week of mayhem on Twitter. The unveiling of a blue checkmark subscription option unleashed a torrent of parody and imposter accounts. Now, there are reports of up to 5,500 contract workers being cut on the heels of the massive layoffs of around half of Twitter’s entire staff.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The United Nations is expected to hold a vote Monday on a draft resolution to make Russia accountable for violating international law following the invasion of Ukraine.
🔴 Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear for a deposition after accepting service of a subpoena from the Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.