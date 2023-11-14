November 14: Doctors in Gaza ask for aid. Cities scramble for migrant housing before winter.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Gaza doctors urge aid as critical shortages risk patient lives
2. Cities scramble to house migrants, homeless before winter
3. Supreme Court adopting a code of ethics, with no means of enforcement
4. Idaho college killings: Remembering victims one year later
📱 [Trending] this morning
POSSIBLE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SETS UP NIGHTMARE SCENARIO FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL
If air traffic controllers aren’t being paid and don’t show up to work, the system could collapse.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Has inflation been tamed? The U.S. Labor Department will release its closely watched Consumer Price Index figures for October.
🔴 Forbes will publish its annual list of America’s largest private companies. Cargill topped the list in 2022, followed by Koch Industries and Publix Super Markets.
🔴 The Jewish Federations for North America will sponsor a “March for Israel” in Washington, D.C.
