November 14: For Thanksgiving, broach the topic of vaccination without flipping the bird. And a new study says people who decorate for the holidays early are happier.

A stray dog stands on a deserted square decorated ahead of Christmas, in Pristina on Decemberl 7, 2020, during a government-imposed curfew from 7pm to 5am, as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) (Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Higher prices are being served up this Thanksgiving. (Credit: Getty)

Daughtry’s band shared news of Hannah’s death on social media. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On Friday, July 11, 1969, Marshals say Theodore John Conrad walked into his job at the Society National Bank on Public Square. He walked out later that day with $215,000 (equivalent to over $1.7 million today) in a paper bag. (U.S. Marshals Service)

A 15-year-old girl was sucker punched during a basketball game in Garden Grove on Nov. 7, 2021. (Alice Ham)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NEW RESEARCH SUGGESTS THAT THOSE WHO DECORATE EARLY FOR THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS ARE HAPPIER OVERALL.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Aaron Rodgers returns as the Packers host the Seahawks, while the Chiefs visit the Raiders.

🔴 “King Richard,” with Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ dad, gets its world premiere.

🔴 Jeremy Renner, Diane Wiest and Kyle Chandler star in “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+.

