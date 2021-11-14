November 14: For Thanksgiving, broach the topic of vaccination without flipping the bird. And a new study says people who decorate for the holidays early are happier.
Good morning! It’s Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
NEW RESEARCH SUGGESTS THAT THOSE WHO DECORATE EARLY FOR THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS ARE HAPPIER OVERALL.
🔴 Aaron Rodgers returns as the Packers host the Seahawks, while the Chiefs visit the Raiders.
🔴 “King Richard,” with Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ dad, gets its world premiere.
🔴 Jeremy Renner, Diane Wiest and Kyle Chandler star in “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+.
