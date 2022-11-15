November 15: Hobbs projected as new Arizona governor. Big announcement expected from Trump.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Katie Hobbs has won the election for Arizona governor, defeating Trump ally Kari Lake.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence acknowledge the crowd during the first stop of his post-election tour, in Cincinnati on Dec. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – U.S. President Joe Biden, left, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2022. President Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies will meet in Bali, a tropical island in Indonesia, this week. The gathering is the first G-20 summit since before the pandemic to include face-to-face talks between the leaders. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Three occupants on a red-eye flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday are being evaluated in a local hospital after a recorded altercation.

FILE – A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

🔴 The G20 Leaders’ Summit, in Indonesia, is attended by heads of government from the 19 leading industrialized nations, plus the European Union. Joe Biden is there, but Vladimir Putin isn’t.

🔴 The 65th Grammy Awards nominations will be announced. The awards ceremony takes place Feb. 5.

