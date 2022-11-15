November 15: Hobbs projected as new Arizona governor. Big announcement expected from Trump.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Katie Hobbs projected winner of Arizona governor race
2. Trump expected to announce 2024 run during ‘big announcement’
3. Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of the problem’ on Jan. 6
4. European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia
📱 [Trending] this morning
VIDEO: WOMAN WITH BABY CONFRONTS FLIGHT ATTENDANT ON PLANE
Three occupants on a red-eye flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday are being evaluated in a local hospital after a recorded altercation.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The G20 Leaders’ Summit, in Indonesia, is attended by heads of government from the 19 leading industrialized nations, plus the European Union. Joe Biden is there, but Vladimir Putin isn’t.
🔴 The 65th Grammy Awards nominations will be announced. The awards ceremony takes place Feb. 5.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.