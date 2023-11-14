November 15: Israeli forces raid Gaza hospital. Mayorkas, Wray to testify on threats to homeland.

Smoke rises from an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Smoke rises from an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid testify before the House Homeland Security Committee in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. The security and intelligence officials testified about the current threat level against the United States, including both physical and cyber attacks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rex Heuermann appears with his lawyer Michael J. Brown, left, at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, N.Y., on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Heuermann was charged last month in the deaths of three women and is the prime suspect in a fourth. (James Carbone /Newsday via AP)

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (WSYX/WTTE via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Pack up your friendship bracelets! This cruise is likely to sell out as fast as Swift’s concerts.

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden and Elon Musk will be among the speakers at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in San Francisco.

🔴 The 20th International Guinness World Records Day will be marked by record-breaking attempts around the world. This year’s theme is “Super Skills.”

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Walmart and Macy’s report their quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.