November 15: Israeli forces raid Gaza hospital. Mayorkas, Wray to testify on threats to homeland.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Pack up your friendship bracelets! This cruise is likely to sell out as fast as Swift’s concerts.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and Elon Musk will be among the speakers at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in San Francisco.
🔴 The 20th International Guinness World Records Day will be marked by record-breaking attempts around the world. This year’s theme is “Super Skills.”
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Walmart and Macy’s report their quarterly results.
