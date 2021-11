According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms for both flu and COVID-19 can range from mild to severe, and both illnesses can cause fatigue, body aches, fever, chills, coughing or headache. (Credit: Getty Images)

It's Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Credit: Lucas Naccarati via Storyful

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 jet taxis to the gate after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – Kyle Rittenhouse walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., in this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo. Before midnight, he used his Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic to shoot three people, killing two. After a roughly two-week trial, a jury will soon deliberate whether Rittenhouse is guilty of charges, including murder, that could send him to prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

FILE – The patient Kurt Switil, left, receives a Pfizer vaccination against the COVID-19 disease by a doctor in the vaccination center ‚Am Schoepfwerk’ in Vienna, Austria, April 10, 2021. The Austrian government ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting midnight Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, to slow the fast spread of the coronavirus in the country. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

When you’re working from home, is it harder to call in sick?

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 LA port supply chain charges start today.

🔴 India opens to vaccinated tourists.

🔴 Chris Daughtry postpones tour after stepdaughter found dead.

