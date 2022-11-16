November 16: NATO says Russia didn’t fire missile that struck Poland. GOP secures House majority.

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed two people in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president in 2024 during an event Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) points to a reporter during a press event on Thursday, September 29, 2022 to discuss their ‘Commitment to America’ plan.

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 16, 2022. Biden and his allies hope big recent wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily tamp down questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for reelection. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Fuel leaks plagued the first two attempts in late summer, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays.

NASA’s new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Busload of migrants from Texas heads to Philadelphia.

🔴 The G20 Leaders’ Summit of the world’s richest nations concludes, with President Joe Biden in attendance.

🔴 The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the “Respect for Marriage Act,” a bill to codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.

