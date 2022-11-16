November 16: NATO says Russia didn’t fire missile that struck Poland. GOP secures House majority.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
2. Trump announces run for president in 2024
3. Republicans projected to secure House majority
4. Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA’S MIGHTIEST ROCKET LIFTS OFF 50 YEARS AFTER APOLLO
Fuel leaks plagued the first two attempts in late summer, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Busload of migrants from Texas heads to Philadelphia.
🔴 The G20 Leaders’ Summit of the world’s richest nations concludes, with President Joe Biden in attendance.
🔴 The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the “Respect for Marriage Act,” a bill to codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.
