November 16: Rittenhouse jury deliberation begins. Reese’s sells giant peanut butter cup pie for Thanksgiving.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
It’s the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to date. (The Hershey’s Company)

It’s the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to date. (The Hershey’s Company)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Rittenhouse trial: Jury deliberation begins Tuesday

Kyle Rittenhouse, right, looks on as the jury is let out of the room during a break during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

2. Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens

President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3. Biden signed the $1T infrastructure bill; here’s what’s in it

President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, November 15, 2021 (Nexstar)

4. Where is Summer Wells? Timeline of the search for 5-year-old

Tennessee AMBER Alert – Summer Wells (Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Summer’s mother – Candus Bly)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Reese’s selling giant 3.25-pound Peanut Butter Cup ‘pie’ for Thanksgiving

Well, this certainly sounds like SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!

It’s the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to date. (The Hershey’s Company)
It’s the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to date. (The Hershey’s Company)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 October retail sales data released today.

🔴 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade floats revealed.

🔴 Frida Kahlo self-portrait expected to break record for Latin American art at Sotheby’s.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com