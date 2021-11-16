November 16: Rittenhouse jury deliberation begins. Reese’s sells giant peanut butter cup pie for Thanksgiving.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Rittenhouse trial: Jury deliberation begins Tuesday
2. Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens
3. Biden signed the $1T infrastructure bill; here’s what’s in it
4. Where is Summer Wells? Timeline of the search for 5-year-old
📱 [Trending] this morning
Reese’s selling giant 3.25-pound Peanut Butter Cup ‘pie’ for Thanksgiving
Well, this certainly sounds like SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 October retail sales data released today.
🔴 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade floats revealed.
🔴 Frida Kahlo self-portrait expected to break record for Latin American art at Sotheby’s.
