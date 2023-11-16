November 16: Takeaways from important Biden/Xi meeting. Hundreds of migrants swarm Texas border crossing.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov. 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Takeaways from Biden’s long-awaited meeting with Xi
2. Watch: Hundreds of migrants crossing border into Texas
3. Congress to blame for aviation system failures: Report
4. Congress approves temporary funding through the holidays
📱 [Trending] this morning
SHARK BITE SURVIVOR RECOUNTS ATTACK: ARM ‘LOOKED LIKE HALLOWEEN PROP’
A man who survived a shark attack off the Florida coast may have made it because he fashioned his own tourniquet.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and Elon Musk are among the speakers addressing the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
🔴 The 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards, celebrating Latin music, will be broadcast on TelevisaUnivision and RTVE. Edgar Barrera leads the nominations with 13.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Walmart and Macy’s report their quarterly results.
