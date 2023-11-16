November 16: Takeaways from important Biden/Xi meeting. Hundreds of migrants swarm Texas border crossing.

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. Biden and Xi will try to prevent the superpowers’ rivalry spilling into conflict when they meet for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. With tensions soaring over issues including Taiwan, sanctions and trade, the leaders of the world’s largest economies are expected to hold at least three hours of talks at the Filoli country estate on the city’s outskirts. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It's Thursday Nov. 16, 2023.

Migrants are crossing the dangerous Rio Grande River by the hundreds into Texas. (NewsNation)

FILE – Passenger jets are seen on the tarmac at Logan International Airport, Jan. 11, 2023, in Boston. The Federal Aviation Administration is considering requiring that all planes be equipped with technology designed to prevent close calls around airports, Friday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) arrives for a press conference after the weekly policy luncheon on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

A man who survived a shark attack off the Florida coast may have made it because he fashioned his own tourniquet.

Steven Reinhardt recounted the most terrifying moments of his life, emphasizing the remarkable nature of his survival after just 15 minutes in the ocean.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Elon Musk are among the speakers addressing the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

🔴 The 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards, celebrating Latin music, will be broadcast on TelevisaUnivision and RTVE. Edgar Barrera leads the nominations with 13.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Walmart and Macy’s report their quarterly results.

