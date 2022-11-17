November 17: Biden praises same-sex marriage bill vote. Waukesha parade killer gets 700+ years.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov. 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden praises Senate vote to advance same-sex marriage bill
2. Man who killed 6 in Waukesha Christmas parade gets life
3. Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
4. Karen Bass projected to win Los Angeles mayoral race
📱 [Trending] this morning
MILLIONS IMPACTED BY ADDERALL SHORTAGE: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW
The shortage was confirmed last month by the FDA, which said, “There is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A Senate hearing on “Threats to the Homeland” will include testimony from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
🔴 The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards takes place in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny leads the nominations with 10.
🔴 Twitter employees must decide by 5 p.m. ET whether they want to continue working for the company or leave with three months’ severance.
