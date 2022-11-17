November 17: Biden praises same-sex marriage bill vote. Waukesha parade killer gets 700+ years.

President Biden answers questions during a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 following the midterm elections.

Darrell Brooks Jr. speaks to Waukesha County district attorney Susan Opper in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Brooks Jr., convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee says he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn’t plan to drive into the route. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., speaks at an election night party in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The shortage was confirmed last month by the FDA, which said, “There is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand.”

Adderall. (Credit: Getty Images)

🔴 A Senate hearing on “Threats to the Homeland” will include testimony from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

🔴 The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards takes place in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny leads the nominations with 10.

🔴 Twitter employees must decide by 5 p.m. ET whether they want to continue working for the company or leave with three months’ severance.

