November 17: Still waiting on a Rittenhouse verdict. Can you get a 3D-printed porterhouse?

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury
2. Summer Wells may have been abducted, but sheriff has no proof
3. Fauci: Vaccinated can enjoy holiday gatherings
4. Prosecution rests in trial of men who chased Ahmaud Arbery
📱 [Trending] this morning
3D-printed steaks are the latest plant-based ‘meat’ on the menu
But what will the cattle ranchers do? And can this make me the perfect cut of sirloin?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 “Tiger King 2” becomes available today on Netflix.
🔴 Two years ago today, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed.
🔴 Jury selection starts in the trial of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
