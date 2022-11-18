November 18: Pelosi stepping down from House leadership. Sister of Idaho victim: ‘We’re wasting time.’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announces she is stepping down from Democratic leadership in the House.

Good morning! It’s Friday Nov. 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announces she is stepping down from Democratic leadership in the House.

Alivea Goncalves, sister of Kaylee Goncalve

FILE – Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Lake, has been aggressive in promoting former President Donald Trump’s unfounded concerns about the extended vote-counting process, which is typical in some states. Lake is locked in a tight race that hasn’t been called against Democrat Katie Hobbs. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Investigators gather near an SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Here’s a summary of what happened this week regarding immigration and the southern border.Excerpt in sentence case.

A Border Patrol agent talks to a group of migrants, mostly from African countries, before processing them after they crossed the US-Mexico border, taken from Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on November 11, 2022. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The United Nations climate summit concludes. Will there be a new international deal on limiting carbon emissions?

🔴 Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, convicted of one investor wire fraud conspiracy count and three substantive wire fraud counts, is sentenced.

🔴 The holidays have officially begun. The “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” opens for the season in New York City.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.