November 18: Pelosi stepping down from House leadership. Sister of Idaho victim: ‘We’re wasting time.’

Good morning! It’s Friday Nov. 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Pelosi will not seek reelection to leadership in the House
2. ‘Losing critical time’: Sister of slain Idaho student speaks out
3. Gubernatorial candidate Lake claims Arizona election fraud
4. Driver who hit recruits released from police custody
📱 [Trending] this morning
BUSING MIGRANTS, TITLE 42: WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BORDER?
Here’s a summary of what happened this week regarding immigration and the southern border.Excerpt in sentence case.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The United Nations climate summit concludes. Will there be a new international deal on limiting carbon emissions?
🔴 Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, convicted of one investor wire fraud conspiracy count and three substantive wire fraud counts, is sentenced.
🔴 The holidays have officially begun. The “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” opens for the season in New York City.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.