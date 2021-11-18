November 18: No verdict yet in Rittenhouse trial. Buy a piece of the Pack.

Green Bay Packers’ AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Aubrey Dameron, 25

A protester attempts to continue standing through a cloud of tear gas fired by police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

FILE – Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., objects to certifying Arizona’s Electoral College votes during a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the electoral votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol, on Jan 6, 2021. Gosar is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online. The House will vote Wednesday, Nov. 17, on a resolution that would censure Gosar for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Packer Backers got a chance to be Packer owners, although it doesn’t come with many fringe benefits.

Green Bay Packers’ AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed in Memphis.

🔴 Jurors hear closing arguments in “Unite the Right” trial.

🔴 Longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 500 years tonight.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.