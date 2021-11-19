November 19: House moves toward BBB approval. How to get your reusable Starbucks cup.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. House Dems inch toward OK of sweeping social, climate bill
2. Defense attorneys rest in trial over Arbery’s death
3. Rittenhouse jury ends day three without a verdict
4. Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence
📱 [Trending] this morning
How to get a free reusable Starbucks holiday cup
For those of you who wait all year for your reusable Starbucks cup, here’s how to get one.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkey.
🔴 “Ghostbusters 3” mixes much of original cast with sexiest man Paul Rudd, others.
🔴 Adele releases new album, “30,” with more personal songs.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.