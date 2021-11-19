November 19: House moves toward BBB approval. How to get your reusable Starbucks cup.

(Starbucks)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. House Dems inch toward OK of sweeping social, climate bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda as the House meets to debate the Build Back Better Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2. Defense attorneys rest in trial over Arbery’s death

during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

3. Rittenhouse jury ends day three without a verdict

Closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse are expected Monday. (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

4. Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence

FILE – This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. Five Republican Oklahoma lawmakers are urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant clemency to death row inmate Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be executed next Thursday. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

How to get a free reusable Starbucks holiday cup

For those of you who wait all year for your reusable Starbucks cup, here’s how to get one.

(Starbucks)

🔴 President Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkey.

🔴 “Ghostbusters 3” mixes much of original cast with sexiest man Paul Rudd, others.

🔴 Adele releases new album, “30,” with more personal songs.

