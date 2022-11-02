November 2: Poll reveals issues on voters’ minds before midterms. Parkland families vent anger at shooter.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will make its highly anticipated decision on interest rates, following a two-day meeting.
🔴 The World Series continues, with the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Houston Astros.
🔴 President Joe Biden will delivers remarks on ‘working to strengthen the infrastructure talent pipeline.’
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.