November 2: Egypt allows foreigners, injured through Rafah crossing. Eric Trump to testify in father’s trial.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov, 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Rafah crossing accepts foreign nationals, injured Palestinians into Egypt
2. Approval for aid to Ukraine, Israel uncertain as Congress debates
3. Eric Trump to take stand in civil fraud suit against his father
4. Texas Rangers win first World Series title
📱 [Trending] this morning
LEGENDARY FORMER IU BASKETBALL COACH BOB KNIGHT DIES AT 83
Legendary former Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bob Knight has died at the age of 83, his family announced Wednesday on his website.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric at the White House to discuss economic cooperation and climate change.
🔴 “Now And Then,” described as the final song written by The Beatles, will be released five decades after the original demo was recorded.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Starbucks, Apple and Fox Corp. report their quarterly results.
