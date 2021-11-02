November 2: Va. governor’s race holds nation’s interest. Lopsided HS football score sparks anger, condemnation.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

(Photo: Getty Images)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Tight Virginia race becomes referendum on Biden presidency

FILE – In this July 23, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden greets Virginia democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe as he arrives to speak at a campaign event for McAuliffe at Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Va. Biden is heading across the Potomac River to campaign for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a Virginia governor’s race that looks to be neck-in-neck just a week before Election Day. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2. Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, rebuffs progressives

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., departs after speaking with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

3. ‘Rust’ assistant director hopes for film industry changes

FILE – The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director is seen on Oct. 23, 2021. The assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun said he hopes the tragedy prompts the film industry to “reevaluate its values and practices” to ensure no one is harmed again. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

4. Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back at the potential juror pool during the jury selection process at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘A beatdown for the ages’: 106-0 high school football score draws jeers

This lopsided score and the unapologetic coach behind us show some disturbing truths about kids’ sports today.

(Photo: Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Virginia governor’s race holds nation’s attention.

🔴 World Series returns to Houston for Game 6.

🔴 U.N. climate change summit continues in Glasgow.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com