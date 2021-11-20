November 21: Rittenhouse’s lawyer wasn’t a big fan of Fox’s film crew. And a new travel headache to consider.

Travelers inside Atlanta’s airport took to Twitter shortly after the incident occurred, with many believing there to be an active-shooter situation. (Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi for a meeting called by Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef raises his fist in front of City Hall in the Loop to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chicago. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

FILE – A 33-year-old mother of three from central Texas is escorted down the hall by clinic administrator Kathaleen Pittman prior to getting an abortion, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La. The woman was one of more than a dozen patients who arrived at the abortion clinic, mostly from Texas, where the nation’s most restrictive abortion law remains in effect. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 file photo, Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif. Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias as they swept through groves of the majestic monarchs in the Sierra Nevada, an official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File, File)

ACCORDING TO THE TSA, A PASSENGER WITH A FELONY RECORD ALLEGEDLY REALIZED HE ACCIDENTALLY PACKED A WEAPON IN HIS LUGGAGE. CHAOS ENSUED.

Travelers inside Atlanta’s airport took to Twitter shortly after the incident occurred, with many believing there to be an active-shooter situation. (Getty Images)

🔴 A private funeral will be held for former South African president F.W. de Klerk.

🔴 Today is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

🔴 Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart and Hank Williams Jr. are inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

🔴 In the NBA, two recently moribund but now resurgent franchises clash as the Bulls host the Knicks.

🔴 Speaking of resurgent, the Dallas Cowboys visit the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL action.

🔴 BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd perform at the American Music Awards.

