November 22: Heroes who subdued Club Q gunman saved lives. Mother arrested in Quinton Simon case.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 FIFA World Cup soccer continues in Qatar.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with HP and Best Buy announcing quarterly results.
🔴 The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards TV nominees will be announced; the film nominations will take place Dec. 13.
