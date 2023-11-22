November 22: Israel, Hamas reach cease-fire deal for hostages. Stormy weather imperils Thanksgiving travel.

Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring them home during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Israel’s Cabinet was convening Tuesday to consider a possible deal for the release of some of the hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a temporary halt to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. Hamas captured the hostages in an Oct. 7 cross-border attack that killed at least 1,200 people and triggered an Israeli invasion of Gaza. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Denver. Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving Day break. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Authorities search for Sean Williams on Wednesday (Photo: WJHL)

FILE – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters, June 7, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

A New York massage therapist who joined the mob of Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol in 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to three months in jail, capping a case in which he skipped court hearings, profanely insulted a prosecutor and berated the judge who punished him.

FILE – Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Illinois, who attacked a police officer and a Reuters cameraman during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Prosecutors say Woods took a running start and slammed into the Reuters cameraman. Woods also injured a Capitol police officer. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

🔴 India will host a virtual gathering of the heads of government from the 19 leading industrialized nations plus the European Union.

🔴 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to arrive in Antarctica, where he will highlight the impact of climate change on the continent.

🔴 “Napoleon,” the long-awaited historical drama directed by Ridley Scott, is released in theaters nationwide.

