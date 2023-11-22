November 22: Israel, Hamas reach cease-fire deal for hostages. Stormy weather imperils Thanksgiving travel.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostage exchange could begin Thursday
2. Where stormy weather could impact Thanksgiving holiday travel
3. Serial rape suspect Sean Williams in custody: FBI
4. New York increases security amid threats from Israel-Hamas war
📱 [Trending] this morning
CAPITOL RIOTER WHO BERATED JUDGE GETS 3 MONTHS IN JAIL
A New York massage therapist who joined the mob of Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol in 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to three months in jail, capping a case in which he skipped court hearings, profanely insulted a prosecutor and berated the judge who punished him.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 India will host a virtual gathering of the heads of government from the 19 leading industrialized nations plus the European Union.
🔴 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to arrive in Antarctica, where he will highlight the impact of climate change on the continent.
🔴 “Napoleon,” the long-awaited historical drama directed by Ridley Scott, is released in theaters nationwide.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.