A broken children’s stroller lays on W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

WAUKESHA, WI – NOVEMBER 21: Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, marches with hundreds at Federal Plaza in the Loop in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Union Square visitors look at damage to the Louis Vuitton store on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, after looters ransacked businesses late Saturday night in San Francisco. (Danielle Echeverria/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Add your Christmas tree to the list of things getting more expensive this year.

A shopper passes by a display of Christmas trees outside the main entrance to a grocery store, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in southeast Denver. Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Austria begins nationwide lockdown.

🔴 Hunting season begins, but can you get COVID from deer?

🔴 Schumer, McConnell dial down debt ceiling drama.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.