November 23: At least 7 dead in Walmart shooting. Student loan repayment pause extended until June.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. (WAVY)

Good morning! It's Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus, where four students were murdered on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump’s early announcement of his third White House bid won’t shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Difficulty parking at airports may be common this holiday season of travel as AAA predicts about 55 million people will be on the move.

Travelers wheel the bags past the line for TSA screening in Terminal B at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

🔴 Alaska’s Division of Elections will livestream the ranked choice vote tabulation for the Alaska At-Large Congressional District election and Alaska U.S. Senate election.

🔴 Cushman & Wakefield introduce their latest “Main Streets Across the World” report, ranking the most expensive retail locations.

🔴 The European Space Agency is expected to announce its new class of astronauts.

