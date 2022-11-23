November 23: At least 7 dead in Walmart shooting. Student loan repayment pause extended until June.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. At least 7 killed, including gunman, at Virginia Walmart shooting
2. Pause on student loan repayments extended until June
3. Police can’t verify stalker theory in Idaho murder
4. Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
📱 [Trending] this morning
FULL PARKING LOTS EXPECTED DURING THANKSGIVING TRAVEL SEASON
Difficulty parking at airports may be common this holiday season of travel as AAA predicts about 55 million people will be on the move.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Alaska’s Division of Elections will livestream the ranked choice vote tabulation for the Alaska At-Large Congressional District election and Alaska U.S. Senate election.
🔴 Cushman & Wakefield introduce their latest “Main Streets Across the World” report, ranking the most expensive retail locations.
🔴 The European Space Agency is expected to announce its new class of astronauts.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.