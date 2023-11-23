November 23: FBI closes Rainbow Bridge investigation. Holiday travel busiest in decades.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov. 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

NITTEC cameras show an empty Rainbow Bridge following the closure (NITTEC)

Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Denver. Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving Day break. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A soldier walks in front of of images of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel, during a protest to ask for their release in Tel Aviv on November 22, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” on August 10, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

[Trending] this morning

If you want the biggest scare out there when it comes to coasters, you’ll need a passport to go along with your nerves of steel.

FILE – Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first day of reopening to members and pass holders in Valencia, Calif., on April 1, 2021. Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment Corp. are merging, creating an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 states and three countries. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

What we're watching

🔴 A four-day pause in fighting between Hamas and Israel is expected to begin this morning, in return for the release of at least 50 hostages by the militant group and 150 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

🔴 The 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will wind through the streets of Manhattan, featuring performances by Cher and Jon Batiste.

🔴 Canadian and European Union leaders will meet in Newfoundland to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as climate change issues.

