November 23: FBI closes Rainbow Bridge investigation. Holiday travel busiest in decades.

It's Thursday Nov. 23, 2023.
1️. FBI closes federal investigation into Rainbow Bridge car explosion
2. Thanksgiving travel to be busiest in decades: Here’s what to know
3. Hostage families try to hold on to optimism ahead of exchange
4. Jamie Foxx faces sexual assault and battery charges
WORLD’S TALLEST, FASTEST ROLLER COASTER ANNOUNCED
If you want the biggest scare out there when it comes to coasters, you’ll need a passport to go along with your nerves of steel.
🔴 A four-day pause in fighting between Hamas and Israel is expected to begin this morning, in return for the release of at least 50 hostages by the militant group and 150 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
🔴 The 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will wind through the streets of Manhattan, featuring performances by Cher and Jon Batiste.
🔴 Canadian and European Union leaders will meet in Newfoundland to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as climate change issues.
