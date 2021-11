Target says having its stores closed on Thanksgiving will be the new normal, permanently ending a tradition that it embraced for years. The move, announced Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, comes as the Minneapolis-based discounter and other retailers including Walmart and Macy’s will be closed for the second Thanksgiving in a row. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade, injuring multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

FILE: Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A woman leans on a friend during a prayer vigil at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, after an SUV plowed into a Sunday Christmas parade, killing several and injuring dozens of others. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Will Target’s commitment get any other mega-retailers to follow along?

🔴 Jury in Ahmaud Arbery killing about to get the case.

🔴 San Francisco businesses close early after weekend looting.

🔴 Fan attacks wrestler at “WWE Raw” show.

