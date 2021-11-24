November 24: Rittenhouse doesn’t want political fame. NASA launches asteroid redirection experiment.

Asteroid rock on green starry background

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. No icon: Rittenhouse doesn’t want to be used for your cause

Kyle Rittenhouse sits down for an exclusive interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield. Credit: Lucas Naccarati via Storyful

2. Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says

Brian Laundrie (Credit: Moab Police Department)

3. Kyle Rittenhouse considering name change, return to college

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

4. 8-year-old dies after Waukesha parade, death toll rises to 6

Toppled chairs line W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NASA prepares to launch asteroid redirection test

Do you wish NASA still did the wild science stuff the agency used to? Well, it still does, and here’s proof!

Asteroid rock on green starry background

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Thanksgiving winds could bring California power cuts.

🔴 Magic Johnson hosts Skid Row Thanksgiving event.

🔴 50 years ago today, D.B. Cooper parachuted out of a hijacked plane with stolen money.

