November 24: Rittenhouse doesn’t want political fame. NASA launches asteroid redirection experiment.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. No icon: Rittenhouse doesn’t want to be used for your cause
2. Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says
3. Kyle Rittenhouse considering name change, return to college
4. 8-year-old dies after Waukesha parade, death toll rises to 6
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA prepares to launch asteroid redirection test
Do you wish NASA still did the wild science stuff the agency used to? Well, it still does, and here’s proof!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Thanksgiving winds could bring California power cuts.
🔴 Magic Johnson hosts Skid Row Thanksgiving event.
🔴 50 years ago today, D.B. Cooper parachuted out of a hijacked plane with stolen money.
