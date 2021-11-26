November 26: Next steps in the Arbery case. South African scientists detect new variant.

Travelers wear face coverings in the line for the south security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport on Aug. 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Defense attorney Laura Hogue, center, touches the hand of her client Greg McMichael, right, while they wait for the jury to come into to the courtroom during the trial of McMichel and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

FILE – Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in line at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of Fourth of July weekend, July 1, 2021. The number of people traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration say it is ready to handle the surge. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

FILE – A baby cries as her mother receives her Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near Johannesburg Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla announced Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

Union Square visitors look at damage to the Louis Vuitton store on Nov. 21, 2021, after looters ransacked businesses in San Francisco. The storefront windows of the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills were also smashed during attempted burglaries overnight Sunday. (Danielle Echeverria/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

AFTER HIS FIRST SHOT AT PLAYING ATTICUS FINCH WAS SHUT DOWN BY THE PANDEMIC, THE “AS GOOD AS IT GETS” ACTOR IS GETTING A SECOND CHANCE TO MAKE A GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION.

FILE – Greg Kinnear appears at the season six premiere of the Netflix political drama series “House of Cards,” on Oct. 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. The two-time Emmy Award-winner and Oscar nominee is slated to take over the role of Atticus Finch from Jeff Daniels beginning Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Need for Speed I: The New York and Los Angeles marathons hit the pavement today.

🔴 “Dexter’s” 2013 farewell irked fans. Can “Dexter: New Blood,” debuting on Showtime, atone?

🔴 Tougher than leather: Major League Baseball’s Gold Glove winners are announced.

🔴 The Need for Speed II: NASCAR’s Season Finale 500 revs up at Phoenix Speedway.

🔴 The Aaron Rodgers-less Packers visit the Chiefs and the Rams host the Titans in NFL football.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.