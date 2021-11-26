November 26: Next steps in the Arbery case. South African scientists detect new variant.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
AFTER HIS FIRST SHOT AT PLAYING ATTICUS FINCH WAS SHUT DOWN BY THE PANDEMIC, THE “AS GOOD AS IT GETS” ACTOR IS GETTING A SECOND CHANCE TO MAKE A GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Need for Speed I: The New York and Los Angeles marathons hit the pavement today.
🔴 “Dexter’s” 2013 farewell irked fans. Can “Dexter: New Blood,” debuting on Showtime, atone?
🔴 Tougher than leather: Major League Baseball’s Gold Glove winners are announced.
🔴 The Need for Speed II: NASCAR’s Season Finale 500 revs up at Phoenix Speedway.
🔴 The Aaron Rodgers-less Packers visit the Chiefs and the Rams host the Titans in NFL football.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.