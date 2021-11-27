November 27: A new variant of COVID-19 shakes markets. And the theater, film and music worlds lower the curtain on a giant.

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 10: Stephen Sondheim participates in a discussion with Adam Gopnik during the New Yorker Festival on October 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Stocks sink on new COVID-19 variant; Dow loses 905 points

FILE – The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in New York. Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, Nov. 26, after South Africa found a fast-spreading coronavirus variant and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

2. 3 shot at North Carolina mall, including 10-year-old

Police cars flood the parking lot at the Streets at Southpoint mall. (WNCN)

3. Thousands lose power on Thanksgiving in Southern California

High voltage power lines connecting with large electricity substation

4. Former FBI agent: Laundrie family could face charges

Brian Laundrie and his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie. (Credit: Moab Police/WFLA)

📱 [Trending] this morning

PERFECTIONIST. GENIUS. ICON. THAT WAS SONDHEIM

A GIANT OF THE THEATER AND MUSIC WORLDS, SONDHEIM’S BRILLIANCE RANGED FROM THE STAGE TO THE SCREEN AND BEYOND.

NEW YORK – MAY 10: (U.S. TABS & HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Stephen Sondheim speaks during the Dramatists Guild Fifth Annual Benefit Dinner at the Hudson Theater May 10, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Rivalry Week in NCAA football is highlighted by No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan.

🔴 It’s opening weekend for Peter Jackson’s documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back” on Disney+.

🔴 In NBA action, Jimmy Butler goes home again as the Miami Heat visits the Chicago Bulls.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com