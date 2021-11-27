November 27: A new variant of COVID-19 shakes markets. And the theater, film and music worlds lower the curtain on a giant.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Stocks sink on new COVID-19 variant; Dow loses 905 points
2. 3 shot at North Carolina mall, including 10-year-old
3. Thousands lose power on Thanksgiving in Southern California
4. Former FBI agent: Laundrie family could face charges
📱 [Trending] this morning
PERFECTIONIST. GENIUS. ICON. THAT WAS SONDHEIM
A GIANT OF THE THEATER AND MUSIC WORLDS, SONDHEIM’S BRILLIANCE RANGED FROM THE STAGE TO THE SCREEN AND BEYOND.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Rivalry Week in NCAA football is highlighted by No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan.
🔴 It’s opening weekend for Peter Jackson’s documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back” on Disney+.
🔴 In NBA action, Jimmy Butler goes home again as the Miami Heat visits the Chicago Bulls.
