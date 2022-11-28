November 28: Set your Cyber Monday shopping strategy. Congressman details GOP House investigations to come.

Good morning! It’s Monday November 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The Army vet who stopped the Club Q shooting says he wasn’t the only hero.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 At the midpoint of the mission, there is expected to be an update Monday on the status of the NASA Artemis I mission to discuss Orion’s flight.
🔴 First lady Dr. Jill Biden is expected to deliver a holiday message Monday and thank volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the 2022 holiday season.
🔴 Iran calls for ban of U.S. from World Cup over social media post of doctored Iranian flag.
