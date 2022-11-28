November 28: Set your Cyber Monday shopping strategy. Congressman details GOP House investigations to come.

(Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Monday November 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. How to set your Cyber Monday shopping strategy

(Getty Images)

2. Congressman details GOP House investigations to come

FILE – U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform ranking member Rep. James Comer Jr., R-Ky., listens during a hearing on the Washington Commanders’ workplace conduct, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The congressional investigation of the NFL’s Washington Commanders will end when Republicans take over early next year. Comer issued a statement Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, saying simply, ‘It’s over.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

3. Idaho stabbing deaths: Here is what we still don’t know

Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Autopsies performed on the four students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)

4. 2 rescued after plane crashes into power lines in Maryland

A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

Army vet who disarmed shooter: Everybody in Club Q is a hero

The Army vet who stopped the Club Q shooting says he wasn’t the only hero.

Law enforcement investigators exit Club Q, the site of a weekend mass shooting, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at Club Q, in which five people were killed and others suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

🔴 At the midpoint of the mission, there is expected to be an update Monday on the status of the NASA Artemis I mission to discuss Orion’s flight.

🔴 First lady Dr. Jill Biden is expected to deliver a holiday message Monday and thank volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the 2022 holiday season.

🔴 Iran calls for ban of U.S. from World Cup over social media post of doctored Iranian flag.

