November 28: IDF reports 11 hostages arrive in Israel. Congress considers blocking migrants from federal land.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. IDF: 11 hostages have arrived in Israel
2. Congress considers bill banning housing migrants on federal land
3. Who do GOP candidates need to win over to catch up to Trump?
4. China: Surge in respiratory illness caused by flu, known viruses
HOW TO WATCH POPULAR HOLIDAY MOVIES, TV SPECIALS
Here’s when and where to see all your favorite holiday content, from Charlie Brown to Rudolph.
🔴 A tribute service will be held in Atlanta for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Nov. 19 at age 96.
🔴 All eyes are on Gaza, where a truce between Israel and Hamas, originally set for expiration, has been extended for at least two days.
🔴 It’s Giving Tuesday, an event that encourages people around the world to support nonprofit organizations.
