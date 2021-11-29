November 29: Here is where omicron variant has spread. And get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Here is where the COVID-19 omicron variant has spread
2. Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer, dead at 41
3. Opening statements in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse case set to begin
4. Trial set to start on charges Jussie Smollett faked attack
📱 [Trending] this morning
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jury selection is scheduled in the trial for actor Jussie Smollett.
🔴 The trial of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s confidant Ghislaine Maxwell begins.
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Latvia.
🔴 Justin Bieber Timbits go on sale in branches of Tim Hortons.
