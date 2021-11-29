November 29: Here is where omicron variant has spread. And get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer/File)

Starting Monday, prosecutors in New York will argue that even as British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sipping cocktails with the likes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Maxwell, 59, was secretly abetting Epstein’s crimes with girls as young as 14. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)

Actor and singer Jussie Smollett is going on trial this week, accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. Jury selection is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

IT’S CYBER MONDAY, THE FIRST MONDAY AFTER THANKSGIVING AND IF YOU HAVEN’T BURNED A HOLE IN YOUR WALLET OVER THE WEEKEND VYING FOR DEALS DURING THE ANNUAL BLACK FRIDAY AND SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY SPENDING BONANZA, THIS DAY IS FOR YOU.

Cyber Monday. (Credit/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Jury selection is scheduled in the trial for actor Jussie Smollett.

🔴 The trial of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s confidant Ghislaine Maxwell begins.

🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Latvia.

🔴 Justin Bieber Timbits go on sale in branches of Tim Hortons.

