November 29: Pence calls on Trump to apologize. Students return to campus in Idaho after stabbing deaths.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Pence: Trump should apologize for recent Mar-a-Lago dinner
2. Idaho stabbing deaths: Students return to campus
3. Biden asks Congress to help stop rail strike
4. Remains found in landfill were Quinton Simon’s, FBI says
📱 [Trending] this morning
FAMILY’S SEACH FOR MISSING DAUGHTER ENDS 51 YEARS LATER
In 1971, Melissa was abducted from her Fort Worth home by a babysitter. Now she’s reuniting with her family.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s “Giving Tuesday,” encouraging people around the world to celebrate generosity by supporting their charity of choice.
🔴 The lighting of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a tradition since 1964, takes place.
🔴 The Federal Housing Finance Agency releases its monthly and quarterly price index reports.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.