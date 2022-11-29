November 29: Pence calls on Trump to apologize. Students return to campus in Idaho after stabbing deaths.

Former Vice President Mike Pence discusses President Joe Biden’s response to protests in China during an appearance on “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Former Vice President Mike Pence discusses President Joe Biden’s response to protests in China during an appearance on “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Autopsies performed on the four students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)

FILE – Norfolk Southern locomotives work in the in the Conway Terminal on Sept. 15, 2022, in Conway, Pa. Another railroad union rejected its deal with the major freight railroads Wednesday, Oct. 26, as workers are increasingly frustrated with the lack of paid sick time in the industry, adding to concerns about the possibility of a strike next month that could cripple the economy. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

📱 [Trending] this morning

In 1971, Melissa was abducted from her Fort Worth home by a babysitter. Now she’s reuniting with her family.

Jeffrie Highsmith, left, and his daughter Melissa Highsmith

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s “Giving Tuesday,” encouraging people around the world to celebrate generosity by supporting their charity of choice.

🔴 The lighting of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a tradition since 1964, takes place.

🔴 The Federal Housing Finance Agency releases its monthly and quarterly price index reports.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.