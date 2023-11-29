November 29: US military helicopter crashes off Japan, killing at least 1. Hamas releases fifth group of hostages as truce teeters.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. US military Osprey aircraft with 6 aboard crashes off southern Japan, at least 1 dead
2. Hamas releases fifth group of hostages amid truce uncertainty
3. Feds probe Iranian-linked cyberattacks on US water facilities
4. Can Nikki Haley beat Trump for the 2024 nomination?
NEW REPORTING ON CIA’S ROLE IN UFO RETRIEVAL ACCURATE: COULTHART
The report claims the CIA sends U.S. special forces to pick up UFO material that is then handed over to private aerospace companies to study.
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish revised gross domestic product data for the third quarter of 2023.
🔴 NATO foreign ministers will meet in Belgium to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
🔴 Rockefeller Center will hold its 91st annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, illuminating this year’s 75-foot Norway spruce with more than five miles of lights.
