November 3: Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies and violence. The Fed announces another rate hike.

FILE – Rolls of “I Voted Early” stickers await voters in the final hours of early voting in the primary election in Noblesville, Ind., May 2, 2022. Election Day is still 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov. 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2. Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James

Letitia James (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

3. Fed unleashes another rate hike but hints at a pullback

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

4. Polls don’t always get it right. Should we still use them?

FILE – People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing.

POLITICIANS WITH OPPOSING VIEWS SHARE NAME IN SAME DISTRICT

The name’s the same in the Pittsburgh area, where Democrat Mike Doyle is retiring from Congress and a Republican named Mike Doyle is trying to replace him.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Münster, Germany, attending the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to discuss “support for a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine.

🔴 President Joe Biden travels to New Mexico to deliver remarks on student debt relief.

🔴 Earnings season continues, with Starbucks and Kellogg’s reporting quarterly results.

