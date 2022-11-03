November 3: Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies and violence. The Fed announces another rate hike.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov. 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
2. Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James
3. Fed unleashes another rate hike but hints at a pullback
4. Polls don’t always get it right. Should we still use them?
📱 [Trending] this morning
POLITICIANS WITH OPPOSING VIEWS SHARE NAME IN SAME DISTRICT
The name’s the same in the Pittsburgh area, where Democrat Mike Doyle is retiring from Congress and a Republican named Mike Doyle is trying to replace him.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Münster, Germany, attending the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to discuss “support for a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine.“
🔴 President Joe Biden travels to New Mexico to deliver remarks on student debt relief.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with Starbucks and Kellogg’s reporting quarterly results.
