November 3: GOP takes Virginia, NJ too close to call. Dollar Tree offers delivery.

Voters emerge from Sabathani Community Center after casting their ballots during municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd’s death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.(David Joles /Star Tribune via AP)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Nov. 2, 2021 Election Results

2. Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

3. Braves win first World Series title since 1995

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman celebrates after a home run during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

4. US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Dollar Tree, Instacart to offer delivery from 13,000 stores

If you’ve ever REALLY needed some cheap party decor, one-use kitchen items or a small bottle of dish soap, now you can get it delivered.

Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is for $1 are promoted on its storefront window in Jackson, Miss. Dollar Tree, the national chain of stores that promises everything from a buck, will begin introducing items on its shelves that will exceed $1. The company said, Wednesday, Sept. 29, that it’s responding to customer requests and said pushing the $1 barrier will allow for a better mix of products. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

🔴 Supreme Court takes up concealed carry laws.

🔴 Netflix’s most expensive film, “Red Notice,” premieres.

🔴 McDonald’s plant-based burgers arrive in U.S.

