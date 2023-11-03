November 3: Israel tightens encirclement of Gaza City. Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud.

Updated:

Palestinians and foreign aid workers wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday Nov. 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Israel’s encirclement of Gaza City tightens as top US diplomat arrives to push for humanitarian aid

Palestinians and foreign aid workers wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

2. House approves GOP’s $14.3 billion Israel aid package

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., center, joined by, from left, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on supplemental aid to Israel, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, left, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in New York. Bankman-Fried's lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, left, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in New York. Bankman-Fried’s lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

4. Tupac murder case: ‘Keefe D’ pleads ‘not guilty,’ won’t face death penalty

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a news conference on an indictment in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

📱 [Trending] this morning

UAP SPOTTED OVER ARCTIC CIRCLE DAYS BEFORE CHINESE SPY BALLOON

The White House has still not released any information on other UAPs shot down in February.

A high altitude balloon, which U.S. officials have speculated as a spy balloon from China, floats over Billings, Montana., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will announce October’s unemployment rate and hiring data.

🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, following last week’s mass shooting, the deadliest in the state’s history.

🔴 The 38th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will honor Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael and Willie Nelson, among others.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation