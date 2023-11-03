November 3: Israel tightens encirclement of Gaza City. Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud.

Good morning! It’s Friday Nov. 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Israel’s encirclement of Gaza City tightens as top US diplomat arrives to push for humanitarian aid
2. House approves GOP’s $14.3 billion Israel aid package
3. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud
4. Tupac murder case: ‘Keefe D’ pleads ‘not guilty,’ won’t face death penalty
📱 [Trending] this morning
UAP SPOTTED OVER ARCTIC CIRCLE DAYS BEFORE CHINESE SPY BALLOON
The White House has still not released any information on other UAPs shot down in February.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will announce October’s unemployment rate and hiring data.
🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, following last week’s mass shooting, the deadliest in the state’s history.
🔴 The 38th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will honor Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael and Willie Nelson, among others.
