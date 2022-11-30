November 30: What rights does the Respect for Marriage Act protect? Violent weather rattles South overnight.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. What rights does the Respect for Marriage Act protect?

(Getty Images)

2. Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South

A vehicle races along a Jackson, Miss., street as lightning streaks across the sky, Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, 2022. Area residents were provided a light show as severe weather accompanied by some potential twisters affected parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

3. US beats Iran in World Cup amid political controversy

Christian Pulisic of the United States scores his side’s opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

4. Prosecutor: No evidence Idaho killings were drug-related

A police dog searches an apartment complex property south of campus where four deceased University of Idaho students were found by local authorities on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. The Moscow Police Department has labeled the deaths as “homicides” but maintains there is not an active risk to the community. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

APPLE MUSIC REVEALS TOP MUSIC IN 2022 AND LISTENER CHARTS

The streaming service, which has recently become the biggest in the business, reveals its most popular tunes.

The Kid Laroi appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, left, and Justin Bieber appears at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022. (AP Photo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes revised GDP data for the third quarter of 2022; last month’s advance data showed gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.6%.

🔴 The 100th official lighting of the National Christmas Tree will be co-presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation and hosted by LL Cool J.

🔴 The UK’s Prince and Princess of Wales begin a three-day visit to Boston, marking their first trip to the U.S. since 2014.

