November 30: What rights does the Respect for Marriage Act protect? Violent weather rattles South overnight.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. What rights does the Respect for Marriage Act protect?
2. Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
3. US beats Iran in World Cup amid political controversy
4. Prosecutor: No evidence Idaho killings were drug-related
📱 [Trending] this morning
APPLE MUSIC REVEALS TOP MUSIC IN 2022 AND LISTENER CHARTS
The streaming service, which has recently become the biggest in the business, reveals its most popular tunes.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes revised GDP data for the third quarter of 2022; last month’s advance data showed gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.6%.
🔴 The 100th official lighting of the National Christmas Tree will be co-presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation and hosted by LL Cool J.
🔴 The UK’s Prince and Princess of Wales begin a three-day visit to Boston, marking their first trip to the U.S. since 2014.
