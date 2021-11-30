November 30: Missing girl found after NewsNation story. Biden says omicron is ‘not a cause for panic’.

Federal authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport from Guatemala.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The trial of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s confidant Ghislaine Maxwell continues.
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Latvia.
🔴 Jury selection to begin in trial of ex-Minnesota officer who shot Daunte Wright
